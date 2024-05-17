WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Charges Expected Under Safe Storage Law in Death of 2-Year-Old

By jonathan.dent
May 17, 2024 6:02AM EDT
The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office says it will be filing charges for its second time under Michigan’s safe gun storage law following the death of a 2-year-old on Wednesday.

Authorities say the 26-year-old father of Cortez Legend Guy is awaiting arraignment, along with his 25-year-old and 31-year-old cousins. The three men had allegedly been together smoking marijuana at a residence in the 700 block of East Philadelphia Boulevard late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, when the 31-year-old left his firearm at the home. Around 2:45 a.m. police were called to the home, and found the 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The father allegedly told officers that the child had shot himself with a toy gun. Not long after, the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Prosecutors say all three men will face charges, though their names have not been released pending arraignment.

