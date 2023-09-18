Charges Dropped for Doctor Accused of Running Over Protester

A Saginaw County judge dismissed charges against a doctor accused of running over a protester.

Doctor Theodore Roumell was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for a June 23 incident at the Women’s Center of Saginaw and Flint at 3141 Cabaret Trail in Saginaw Township. Police were called to the clinic after Mark Zimmerman, protesting abortion, claimed Roumell intentionally struck him with his vehicle and ran over his leg. Zimmerman suffered a fractured tibia and had to have rods and pins surgically inserted into the leg.

According to witness testimony and surveillance video of the incident at a preliminary hearing last week, Zimmerman actually stepped in front of Roumell’s vehicle as the doctor was pulling into the clinic. 70th District Court Judge Elian Fitchner dismissed the case.