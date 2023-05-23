Charges Dismissed Against Former Public Works Director In Flint Water Case

The former Flint Public Works Director in the Flint water scandal has had charges dismissed against him.

A judge dropped the charges against Howard Croft following a state Supreme Court ruling last year that stated a one-judge grand jury can’t issue indictments, which is how cases against all of those involved in the scandal were indicted, including former Michigan governor Rick Snyder. Croft was charged with willful neglect of duty and pleaded not guilty.

The cases began after a decision by state appointed emergency managers was made in 2014 to switch Flint’s water supply to the Flint River, which caused corrosion of lead pipes, leading to contamination of the city’s water.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office and state prosecutors are still trying to find a way to issue charges in the case.