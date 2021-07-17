Changes Planned at Several Saginaw Intersections

As part of the City of Saginaw’s updated traffic regulations, the signals at several intersections around town will be placed into Flash Mode starting Tuesday, July 20, for 90 days. Following that, all signals will be removed and new permanent stop control will be put into place.
The affected intersections are:
West Genesee and North Mason
West Genesee and North Woodbridge
Cherry and East Genesee
East Genesee and Perkins
Fifth and Janes
Janes and Sixth
All traffic laws and regulations still apply as mandated by the Michigan Vehicle Code. The City of Saginaw is asking drivers to be patient while the work is completed.