Changes Coming to Bay City’s Feet On The Street, On-Street Dining

Changes are being made to Bay City’s Feet on the Street program.
Discussed at this week’s Bay City Commissioner’s meeting, a few participating roads closed for businesses to run during the pandemic will be returning to normal.
While not yet finalized, the east-side Third Street road closure is still being discussed by business owners and the city.
One area confirmed to not remain closed is the 600 block of Midland Street between Henry and Linn.
This year, Linn Street will be instead closed between Midland and Vermont streets.
Another change to the program includes a mandatory emergency fire lane.
An unobstructed 20-foot-wide lane must be kept down the middle of any participating roadways in order for emergency vehicles to pass, including an unobstructed vertical clearance of 13 and a half feet.