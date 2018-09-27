Chamber of Commerce meets to Discuss Promise Fundraiser Success

The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday to celebrate the success of the Saginaw Promise program. The Saginaw Promise is one of several Promise programs in Michigan aimed at focusing on their community and helping recently graduated youth with a goal of post-secondary education. This education can range from Community College, to various Technical and Trade schools, to a four year University if qualified.

Since 2012, volunteers have helped raise funds for the scholarships to be awarded which help qualifying students with mandatory fees and tuition. With community support Saginaw, which has been one of the founding 10 Promise groups in Michigan, has awarded $760,000 to 443 students since the program began.The program’s inception has helped local graduation rates increase while dropout rates continue to decrease.

Saginaw Promise recipients have attended 27 different community colleges, universities, technical or trade schools in the state of Michigan.