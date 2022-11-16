Certain Intersections Attract More Crashes, According to Report

Between Saginaw and Genesee counties, two intersections have had the most crashes in 2021.

Law firm Michigan Auto Law has compiled crash statistics based on state police reports and found the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads had 40 crashes last year, more than any other intersection in Saginaw County. Crashes at Bay and Tittabawassee were down last year from 2019 and 2020, which saw 46 and 51 respectively.

The corner of Hill and Fenton roads in Grand Blanc Township also had 40 crashes, up from 27 in 2020.

Other dangerous intersections in Saginaw County in 2021 include Center and State with 35 crashes, Bay and Shattuck with 23, Gratiot and Center with 22 and Dixie Highway and Birch Run Road with 21.

Michigan’s most dangerous intersection is the corner of I-696 and VanDyke Avenue in Warren with 173 crashes last year.