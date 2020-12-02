Celebrities show support for Elliot Page

▶ Watch Video: Oscar-nominated star of “Juno,” “Inception” Elliot Page comes out as transgender

After Elliot Page announced on Tuesday that he is transgender, celebrities and fans took to social media to show support for the actor, whom many called brave. Page, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” wrote in a long Instagram post that he felt “overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”

“So happy for and inspired by you, Elliot,” comedian Ilana Glazer commented on Page’s Instagram post.

“So proud of our superhero!! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!” said the account for “The Umbrella Academy.”

“Elliot rules!” Miley Cyrus wrote.

Page’s post was flooded with heart emojis and likes, and many other celebrities posted about him on their own social media accounts.

“Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

“@TheElliotPage — thank you for sharing your truth with us, and for shining a bright light on the challenges too many in our community face. We are proud of you, and we love you. And we will never stop fighting alongside you for change,” tweeted Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest organization dedicated to fighting for LGBTQ equality in the U.S.

“Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc,” wrote Anna Kendrick, retweeting Page’s post.

“Welcome to the fam, elliot,” tweeted Page’s “Umbrella Academy” co-star Justin H. Min.

“We see you @TheElliotPage. Your words are powerful and inspiring. #TransIsBeautiful,” tweeted Trans Lifeline, a peer support and crisis hotline. Page replied to the tweet, writing: “Thank you for the love and the life saving work you do!”

Page also retweeted several other organizations that shared messages of support, including GLAAD, which wrote: “@TheElliotPage has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted.”