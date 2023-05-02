Celebrities pay tribute to Lagerfeld’s cat at Met Gala

▶ Watch Video: What to expect as 2023 Met Gala honors Karl Lagerfeld

Multiple celebrities got catty in a cute way while paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette during Monday’s Met Gala event.

While the event’s theme was mainly to celebrate the late legendary fashion designer most well-known for serving as Chanel’s creative director, rapper Doja Cat took the latter part of her name seriously and paid tribute to the designer’s white Burmese cat.

Dressed in a hooded gown with a long train and accentuated by a hood with cat ears, Doja Cat walked the red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta dress that took approximately 5,000 combined hours to produce, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Her makeup took almost an hour to put on, according to The Associated Press.

Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“I’m just really happy about it and I feel sexy,” she said of the look.

Leto, meanwhile, literally dressed as a cat in a furry head-to-toe costume with baby-blue eyes.

Jared Leto arrives dressed as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini

Rapper Lil Nas X covered his body in crystals and spoke to the assembled media in meows.