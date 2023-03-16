Celebration of Madonna’s Career Planned at Delta Planeatarium

The Bay County Historical Museum and Delta College Planetarium will host Madonna 40, a special multi-media event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s first hit single on March 31. The event will take place inside the Planetarium’s Dome 360 Theater in downtown Bay City at both 5:30 and 7:00 P.M.

In 1983, Madonna reached Billboard’s Hot 100 for the first time with her hit single “Holiday.” During the 40 years that followed, she went on to chart 38 Top Ten singles including 12 that reached number 1. Madonna also released 32 Top Ten albums, nine of which reached number 1. She has sold well over 300 million records during the past four decades and is the best-selling female artist of all time. Madonna 40 is a celebration of those achievements with several of her popular music videos and a special screening of the short film Smelly Little Town in the Planetarium’s theater.

Tickets are $10 per seat, available online at delta.edu/planetarium.