WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

CDC Expands Warning About Charcuterie Meat Trays As Salmonella Cases Double

By News Desk
January 18, 2024 7:48PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Federal health officials are expanding a warning about salmonella poisoning tied to charcuterie meat snack trays sold at Sam’s Club and Costco stores.

At least 47 people in 22 states have been sickened in the outbreak linked to Busseto brand and Fratelli Berreta brand meat trays.

Ten people have been hospitalized, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Consumers should discard the foods.

Salmonella poisoning can cause severe illness, particularly in young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Popular Stories

1

Police Searching for Suspect in January 1st Homicide
2

Two Whittemore-Prescott Students Killed in Car Crash
3

Northern Michigan Woman Killed In Mundy Township Crash
4

Suspect Arrested in Saginaw Murder Case
5

Genesee County Man Accused of Taking Nude Photos of Woman While She Changed Clothes