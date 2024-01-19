CDC Expands Warning About Charcuterie Meat Trays As Salmonella Cases Double

(Associated Press) – Federal health officials are expanding a warning about salmonella poisoning tied to charcuterie meat snack trays sold at Sam’s Club and Costco stores.

At least 47 people in 22 states have been sickened in the outbreak linked to Busseto brand and Fratelli Berreta brand meat trays.

Ten people have been hospitalized, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Consumers should discard the foods.

Salmonella poisoning can cause severe illness, particularly in young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.