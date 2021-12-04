CBS News poll: How often do you remember your dreams?

How often do you remember your dreams? A very small percentage of Americans — just one in 10 — say they always remember their dreams, while an equally small percentage say they never remember them. For most Americans, it’s somewhere in between.

Women are more likely to report remembering their dreams than men, but there is a larger difference by age. Four in 10 adults under 30 say they remember their dreams at least most of the time. Americans over 30 are less likely to report remembering their dreams: more than a third say they rarely or never remember them.

