CBS News 24/7 debuts flagship show with immersive AR/VR format

▶ Watch Video: CBS News 24/7

“CBS News 24/7,” the new, daily flagship show featuring live reporting from CBS News and Stations’ local-to-global newsrooms and presented in an immersive AR/VR format, launches today, June 26, on the CBS News national stream, also named CBS News 24/7.

Anchored by Vladimir Duthiers in New York at 10 a.m. ET and Reed Cowan from KPIX in San Francisco at 1 p.m. ET, “CBS News 24/7” is presented in a fast-paced, whip-around format and takes viewers inside the news as it happens, with live reporting from CBS News and Stations journalists in the field and from newsrooms around the world. The AR/VR presentation not only shows viewers the latest news but allows audiences to participate in a shared experience in real-time.

“CBS News and Stations is focused on being #1 in free streaming. We do that by leveraging our local-to-global news organization — our assignment desks and bureaus, our correspondents and community journalists — to fully serve the streaming news viewer, who demands live news as it happens,” said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News, Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “CBS News 24/7 is the name and promise for our national stream, and the backbone of that stream is our flagship show ‘CBS News 24/7.'”

“CBS News Bay Area’s innovation with AR/VR technology in weather storytelling has laid the foundation for CBS News 24/7,” said Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations. “We are now launching across our Network and streaming platforms to provide a fully immersive news experience and showcase CBS’ world-class reporting in a differentiated, dynamic and immersive way.”

“CBS News 24/7” anchor Reed Cowan. CBS News

“We know that breaking news is one of the main reasons viewers stream news, and we are excited to bring in a new wave of news viewers with CBS News 24/7,” said Sahand Sepehrnia, executive vice president of digital content strategy and business for CBS News, Stations, Entertainment and Sports. “This is just the beginning. We plan to expand the amount of live news on CBS News 24/7 — a strategy that helped lift our local stations from fourth to first in streaming versus their in-market competition.”

“CBS News 24/7” is an expansion of live programming and joins “America Decides” and “The Daily Report with John Dickerson” on CBS News 24/7, the premier 24/7 free streaming news service from CBS News and Stations.