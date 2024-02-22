CBP officers seize 6.5 tons of meth, largest ever at a port

Customs and Border Protection officers seized 6.5 tons of methamphetamine in a bust in Eagle Pass, a Texas border town, the agency said Thursday.

The methamphetamine is valued at more than $117 million, officials said. It’s the largest seizure at a port of entry in a single enforcement action.

Officers made the seizure on Sunday at the Camino Real International Bridge. A tractor-trailer, which held a drying agent for piglets, according to the manifest, was referred for a secondary inspection. Officers examined the truck and found nearly 13,101 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is classified as a schedule II controlled substance because of its high potential for dependency and recreational abuse.

The bust prevented an “untold number of lives” from being destroyed, said Homeland Security Investigations Houston Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson.

“For far too long, drug trafficking organizations have been raking in billions of dollars at the expense of our communities that are left ravaged by addiction, death and despair as a result of these poisonous substances,” Dawson said.

Officials did not share any information about arrests in connection with the seizure.

The Camino Real International Bridge, where the bust was made, crosses the Rio Grande and connects the U.S. and Mexico.

Under federal law, most seized drugs are destroyed. Some samples are retained as evidence for criminal prosecutions.