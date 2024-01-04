Cause of blaze at Southwest Ranches home of Tyreek Hill revealed

▶ Watch Video: Fire at Tyreek Hill’s South Florida home started by child playing with lighter, Fire Marshal

MIAMI – Investigators said Thursday that a child playing with a lighter has been preliminarily determined as the cause of a blaze that damaged the luxury Southwest Ranches home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Firefighters were called to the upscale neighborhood in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the multi-story house.

Images from Chopper 4 showed firefighters on the roof of the mansion, punching holes on the roof to better fight the blaze.

Heavy black and white smoke was spewing from the mansion.

Several fire engines and crews got to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, everyone who was inside the home was standing outside.

Hill, who was at Dolphins practice at the time, left and headed home.

The Dolphins said everyone was safe and out of the house.

“I don’t know what to do! I need help,” exclaimed a person inside Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill’s burning home. “I need for you to exit the building! Exit the building,” a 911 operator said.

“Should I put water in there?” The caller asked. “No, I need for you to get everyone outside. I need for you guys to get to safety,” the operator said.

On Thursday, Davie Fire Marshall Robert Taylor said the cause of the fire was “…accidental and caused by a child playing with a lighter within a bedroom.

Hill did not make it to practice Thursday, but he’s on the minds of his teammates.

“First thing that goes through my mind is hope everyone’s okay and everything goes well,” said Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Frank Smith.

Rebecca Johnson is with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s Fire Prevention unit. They run a countywide youth fire safety program. She stresses the importance of talking to kids, educating them about the dangers of fire.

“If a kid sees a parent using a lighter or matches, they think it’s okay, especially the smaller ones. They learn from imitating. So they don’t think it’s a danger using matches or a lighter until it’s too late,” Johnson said.

The Dolphins practice Friday afternoon. There’s no word yet if Hill will be there as the team prepares for their game Sunday night against the Bills.

CBS News Miami spoke to Hill’s agent who confirmed Hill, his family and pets were OK following the blaze.

“We saw the family. When he got here, he hugged his family, he hugged his wife. It’s just overall devastating seeing all the fire and the smoke and everything,” said Sandra Garcia, a fan who showed up to the scene.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent said, “It was limited to one room. So, of course, there will be other damage, but Tyreek is going to be back with his teammates. He obviously raced over to make sure everyone is okay, but everything is under control right now.”

Images from Chopper 4 showed Hill standing in the driveway of his home, along with family members. He was wearing a leg brace that reached up to his left knee.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the blaze. Investigators will look into the cause of the fire.

As word got out about the fire, fans rushed to the scene to check in on Hill and his loved ones.

“Pretty sad, he is my favorite player and it’s devastating,” said Anthony Candelario.

The fire left a gaping hole in the roof of the home with substantial smoke and water damage inside.

Investigators confirmed to CBS News Miami Thursday that the fire was caused by a child playing with some type of lighter in a bedroom of the home.

“The investigation identified that the fire was an accidental and was caused by a child playing with a lighter within a bedroom where the fire started,” said Robert Taylor, fire marshal with Davie Fire Rescue. “Fortunately, all occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely, and there were no injuries.”

It was not immediately clear if the child lived at the home or was visiting.

Hill’s mansion was built in 2007 and has 9,326-square-feet of indoor living space on a 2.28 acres plot, according to property records.

Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins for the start of the 2022 season and agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening for a chance to win the AFC East and start playoffs at home.

“He appreciates everyone’s support that’s reached out to him. He’s going to be fine physically, obviously mentally this is challenging anytime you have a fire at your home as you can imagine, but Tyreek — he’s going to be okay,” said Rosenhaus.

Rosenhaus says Hill is expecting to play Sunday.