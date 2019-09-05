Cause Declared In Late August Mount Pleasant Apartment Fire
source: Alpha Media
Mount Pleasant Public Safety officials have confirmed a damaged gas line on the exterior of a building led to an explosion at the Lexington Ridge Apartment complex on 3700 Deerfield Road on August 22nd.
Fire crews quickly extinguished a blaze in the crawl space of the structure which sustained light fire and smoke damage with losses also occurring in some end apartments. No injuries were
reported and the occupant of the unit closest to the fire was not home.