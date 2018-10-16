Catholic Bishop Joseph Cistone Dies at 69

The head of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw passed away the morning of Tuesday, October 16.

The Most Reverend Joseph R. Cistone, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in February, died of unknown causes. Police say a 9-1-1 call was made from his home around 10:20 a.m., but he died before emergency personnel arrived.

The diocese reported Cistone’s cancer had spread to other areas of his body.

Cistone was born on May 18, 1949. He was first ordained as a priest on May 17, 1975 He served as both priest and auxiliary bishop in Pennsylvania before being appointed the bishop of the Saginaw diocese on July 28, 2009, replacing Robert Carlson.

Details of Cistone’s death are not available at this time.