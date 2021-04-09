Catalytic Converter Theft on the Rise
source: Saginaw Police Dept.
A statement from the Saginaw Police Department indicates police agencies across mid-Michigan have been getting complaints of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles. Larger or commercial-type vehicles are often targeted. “Catalytic converters contain precious metals that are extremely valuable. Thieves can remove a catalytic converter within minutes and then sell them to scrapyards,” said Detective Sergeant Oscar Lopez.
The Saginaw Police Department statement asked people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they see at or near parked vehicles. “These thefts usually happen at night but with the ease of their removal they can happen in broad daylight,” said Detective Sergeant Lopez. Saginaw Police urge residents to call their local law enforcement agency with any information about this type of theft.