Cash Reward Offered for Information on Goodrich B & E

Ann Williams
May 21, 2021 @ 10:28pm
source: Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers of Flint is offering  reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a break-in and robbery at Funky Dogs Pizza, located in the 8300 block of S. State Rd. in Goodrich. It occurred between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on January 6, 2020.

Surveillance video showed three suspects entering the building through the back door, wearing hoods and masks. They were carrying various tools, including a crowbar.

Police believe one or all of the suspect either work or have worked at the business, as they knew where the cashbox/safe and cameras were located, to avoid positive identification.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to https://www.crimestoppersofflint.com/, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

