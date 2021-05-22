Cash Reward Offered for Information on Goodrich B & E
source: Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers of Flint is offering reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a break-in and robbery at Funky Dogs Pizza, located in the 8300 block of S. State Rd. in Goodrich. It occurred between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on January 6, 2020.
Surveillance video showed three suspects entering the building through the back door, wearing hoods and masks. They were carrying various tools, including a crowbar.
Police believe one or all of the suspect either work or have worked at the business, as they knew where the cashbox/safe and cameras were located, to avoid positive identification.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to https://www.crimestoppersofflint.com/, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).