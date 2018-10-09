Case Systems and BOSTONtec $1.2M Midland investments include Offices, Laser

Unveiling of the new Phoenix Laser for BOSTONtec & Case Systems by Jennifer Durant, winner of the naming contest for the machine. (WSGW News photo by Ric Antonio)

A giant laser is part of a multi-million dollar investment being made in the Midland area. Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar was alongside representatives from Spence Brothers Construction and the Midland area chamber of commerce to show appreciation for the investments BOSTONtec and Case Systems have made recently to the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The companies held an event to celebrate the nearly $2,000,000 investment into their Mid-Michigan site which included a $750,000 state-of-the-art steel-cutting laser machine, and a $1.2 million investment made toward renovating on-site offices. President of Case Systems & BOSTONtec, Kelly Wehner, said the Phoenix-Laser is replacing two smaller, obsolete lasers the company had.

The new laser can now house 6 types of steel sheets and can also cut metals up to an inch in thickness while automatically loading materials allowing for a safer workplace environment.

The installation of the laser comes after the completion of the office space renovation which incorporates open floor concepts and ergonomic principles creating higher-functioning work environments..

The companies held a contest resulting in 80 submissions from 30 employees to name the new laser machine, and “Burnie” was the name that seemed to best suit the work environment and culture in the facility..