Case of Hepatitis A Found at Saginaw and Genesee County KFC Locations
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Health Departments in Saginaw and Genesee Counties confirm an employee who worked at KFC restaurants in both Birch Run and Grand Blanc Township has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A. A vaccination can prevent the disease in those who’ve been exposed if given within 14 days. It’s been more than 14 days since the employee worked in Birch Run, but less than that for the Grand Blanc Township location.
If you ate at the Birch Run location between Nov. 14-16, or at the one on Dort Highway in Grand Blanc Township between Nov. 20-26, you may have been exposed. Symptoms can show up starting 14 days after exposure, but it could take nearly two months. Contact your doctor or health department if you think you were exposed.