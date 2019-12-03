      Weather Alert

Case of Hepatitis A Found at Saginaw and Genesee County KFC Locations

Ann Williams
Dec 3, 2019 @ 6:30pm
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Health Departments in Saginaw and Genesee Counties confirm an employee who worked at KFC restaurants in both Birch Run and Grand Blanc Township has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A. A vaccination can prevent the disease in those who’ve been exposed if given within 14 days. It’s been more than 14 days since the employee worked in Birch Run, but less than that for the Grand Blanc Township location.

If you ate at the Birch Run location between Nov. 14-16, or at the one on Dort Highway in Grand Blanc Township between Nov. 20-26, you may have been exposed. Symptoms can show up starting 14 days after exposure, but it could take nearly two months. Contact your doctor or health department if you think you were exposed.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News