Case for impeachment of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold fails

Colorado’s state House Republicans went before the Judiciary Committee at the State Capitol on Tuesday to make a case for why Secretary of State Jena Griswold is unfit for office.

The Colorado House Judiciary Committee, which is made up of eight Democrats and three Republicans, took testimony for more than five hours before voting against impeaching Griswold, who is a Democrat.

Republicans claimed Griswold denied former President Donald Trump due process when she used her position to try to disqualify him from Colorado’s primary ballot. Griswold claimed repeatedly that Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol make him an insurrectionist, and, as such, he should be disqualified from public office.

The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed in a case brought by six Colorado Republican and unaffiliated voters, who claimed Trump violated the insurrectionist clause in the 14th Amendment.

“As Secretary of State and an attorney, she ought to know that this would be wrongful and unlawful to attempt to remove a candidate from the ballot who has not been convicted of a crime,” state Rep. Ryan Armagost, a Republican, told the committee. “There is a clear difference between a court ruling, in reference to the Denver district court, and a conviction.

Griswold dismissed the proceeding as a sham.

“That makes absolutely no sense,” Griswold said during the hearing. “Due process on applies when government seeks to deprive someone of their life, liberty or property. It does not apply to statements I make.”

Republicans also accused the secretary of malfeasance and violating the public trust for “denying a free and open election.. by preventing President Trump from being listed as a candidate.” Griswold responded by producing Colorado’s 2024 GOP presidential primary ballot, which has Trump’s name on it.

“Again, your allegation does not make any sense,” Griswold said before the committee. “House Republicans are trying to impeach me for saying the undeniable truth, and I want to clearly to the Republicans on this committee Trump is an oath-breaking insurrectionist. He is a danger to our country and our democracy.”

But House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, a Republican, argued Griswold had crossed the line too many times.

“Coloradans deserve a neutral and unbiased secretary of state who will remove their personal feelings and animosity in our elections,” Pugliese said during the hearing.

While the resolution is focused on Griswold’s actions related to Trump, witnesses also testified that she targets Republicans in campaign finance complaints, retaliates against those who criticize her and spends millions of tax dollars on self promotion.

“I think when you look at the confidence that we want to instill in our voters and our system, this undermines that confidence, and I will be honest with you; that is why we are here today,” Pugliese said. It’s not a political stunt.”

Griswold says she is protecting democracy.

“House Republicans allege that I have an opinion and that that opinion should not be heard, and to that I say, you will not silence me. I will not be stopped by this proceeding from doing my job, and protecting our constitution and our democracy.”