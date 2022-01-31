Carrollton Township Woman Found Dead in Her Home

The Michigan State Police Tri-City Post is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Carrollton Township woman.
The woman’s body was discovered Friday, January 28 in her home where she lived alone. A preliminary investigation by MSP and the Carrollton Township Police Department suggests she was killed.
The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody. The department asked anyone with information on the incident to call (989) 297-8657 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.