Carrollton Township Voters To Decide Road Millage Request March 10th
Carrollton Township officials talk with voters about a road millage request. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Carrollton Township residents frustrated by the generally poor condition of their roads can do something about it by voting in favor of a 5 Mill request which would generate about $4,500,000 over 20 years.
Township Supervisor Phillip Abney says the need is apparent just about everywhere you go in the community. Abney added voters will have their say on March 10th.
An informational meeting for people to learn more about the proposal is scheduled for February 27th at 6:30 PM in the Carrollton Elementary School Gym.