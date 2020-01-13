Caro State Police Post Needs Help to “Stuff a Blue Goose”
Alpha Media Images
Michigan State Police at the Caro post are hosting a “Stuff a Blue Goose” event from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. The post is partnering with Shop-Rite Supermarket and Vassar Area Food Pantry to Stuff a state police patrol car with non-perishable items.
Besides non-perishable food such as peanut butter, canned goods and boxed items, the Vassar Food Pantry can use personal hygiene items and household items like toilet paper.
Donations can be made at Shop Rite and at the Caro Post through January 17. Michigan State Police Posts across the state have been holding “Stuff a Blue Goose” events for a number of charitable causes.