Caro State Police Post Needs Help to “Stuff a Blue Goose”

Ann Williams
Jan 13, 2020 @ 6:36am
Michigan State Police at the Caro post are hosting a “Stuff a Blue Goose” event from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. The post is partnering with Shop-Rite Supermarket and Vassar Area Food Pantry to Stuff a state police patrol car with non-perishable items.

Besides non-perishable food such as peanut butter, canned goods and boxed items, the Vassar Food Pantry can use personal hygiene items and household items like toilet paper.

source: Michigan State Police

Donations can be made at Shop Rite and at the Caro Post through January 17. Michigan State Police Posts across the state have been holding “Stuff a Blue Goose” events for a number of charitable causes.

