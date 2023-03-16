Caro Schools Lock Down after Alleged Threat from Parent

Schools in Caro were put into lock-down Thursday morning after an alleged threat made by a parent.

According to the Caro Police Department, school resource officers were made aware of a threat reportedly made by a student’s father to kill another student and her parents over an incident that occurred over a year ago. The threat was allegedly made before school started, and police put all Caro schools into a secure in place upon hearing about it.

While officers attempted to find the suspect with the help of the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, police say he arrived at Caro Middle School, at which point all schools were placed into lock-down.

Officials say the man did not have any weapons. He was taken into custody and turned over to the sheriff’s department, and schools were given the all clear to resume classes as normal in the afternoon.