Caro Reality TV Star Charged with Assault

The patriarch of the reality TV family Meet the Putmans is facing charges of assault.
61-year-old William Putman, is accused of assaulting two subcontractors working on the Putman medical facility in Caro last August. Video evidence suggests Putman’s son Brandon Putman accused the workers for being too slow on the job, then William Putman tackling one of the workers and threatening him. William Putman faces four misdemeanor charges of assault or assault and battery and has an arraignment hearing March 3.
Brandon Putman came under fire in 2018 from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for possessing illegal firearms and trying to have illegal firearm parts made. The Putmans were cleared of all charges in that case.