Carnival for the Cattery to Raise Funds for Bay County Animal Services

Six students in Saginaw Valley State University’s Roberts Fellowship program are working to raise funds to improve conditions at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.
The students are inviting the public to attend a Carnival for the Cattery fundraiser Saturday, April 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Bay County Fairgrounds in Bay City. The carnival will feature a variety of games, including Giant Jenga, cornhole, ladder golf and more. Each game is $3 to play, but there is no cost to attend the event.
The students hope to raise $400 to purchase materials and items for the cattery at the adoption center. They also plan to volunteer their time to make some improvements to the cattery.
Bay County Animal Services will also hold an adoption event during the carnival.