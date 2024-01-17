WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Carjacking Suspects Crash Into Flint MTA Bus, One Person Killed

By News Desk
January 17, 2024 2:00AM EST
(Getty Images)

State police in Flint are investigating a fatal crash involving carjacking suspects and a Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) bus.

The crash occurred Tuesday at the intersection of Saginaw and 9th streets following a police pursuit of a 2008 Pontiac G8. Police say around 5:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle was spotted at I-69 and Moorish Road. The vehicle matched the description of a carjacking that occurred in Shiawassee County. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled the scene. The pursuit was called off after three minutes due to safety concerns.

After the crash, the bus driver and a bus passenger received minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was also hospitalized. A front seat passenger had minor injuries and was taken to the Shiawassee County Jail. A rear seat passenger was killed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

