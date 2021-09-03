Caring Cradles Dedicated at MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland

The MidMichigan Health Foundation, MidMichigan Medical Center’s Midland Maternity Unit and Metro Detroit Share have held a dedication ceremony commemorating the donation of Caring Cradles to the hopital’s maternity units. Metro Detroit Share has donated the Caring Cradles, which are bassinets with cooling units, designed to help families who’ve lost a baby. It allows those families to keep the baby in their room and create memories before saying goodbye.
Metro Detroit Share founder Angela Winton started the organization after the loss of her own daughter to offer services for grieving families and bring more awareness about pregnancy and infant loss.
“It’s very emotional. It’s an emotional time both for the family and for the staff,” said Winton. “MidMichigan Medical Centers in Alpena, Gratiot, Midland and West Branch have all received a Caring Cradle to assist grieving families throughout one of the most devastating experiences a parent can face.”
Metro Detroit Share, a state-wide pregnancy and infant loss bereavement support organization, has provided Caring Cradles (cooling unit bassinets) to MidMichigan Health’s Maternity Units over the past two years. The Caring Cradle allows an opportunity for families that have lost their baby to keep their baby in their room with them. It preserves the baby and will enable families to be able to create memories. Memories that otherwise wouldn’t be possible, such as taking pictures and holding the baby before the difficult task of saying goodbye.
Angela Winton, founder of Metro Detroit Share, was inspired to start the organization by the loss of her daughter, Brooke Marie, in 2005. The group, founded three years later, offers services intended to help families bring more awareness about pregnancy and infant loss.
“We are honored that Metro Detroit Share has united their efforts in this special way that will impact the lives of others in our communities,” said Becky Church, director, MidMichigan Health Foundation. “Their compassion and concern for the well-being of our families are incredible.”
The option to join in supporting maternity health care at MidMichigan Health is available by visiting www.midmichigan.org/donations.