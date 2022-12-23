Car Seat Donations Help Babies Stay Safe

MyMichigan Medical Center Midland has received donations of car seats from the JH Walker Foundation to help to ensure the youngest patients are able to leave in a safe seat.

The car seats were donated to MyMichigan Medical Center Midland’s Trauma Program, which uses them for infants or young children who were involved in an automobile accident and whose current car seats may no longer be used. In addition, the Maternal Child Health Unit received car seats to be used for their patients.

The foundation was formed to honor the memory of James Henry Walker, who passed away in an automobile accident when he was 4 months old. The foundation’s goal is to support their community by supporting child safety and enrichment, including child travel safety. For more information, visit jhwalkerfoundation.org or their Facebook page.