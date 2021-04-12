Car Hits Saginaw Business, Starts Fire; Driver Flees
(Alpha Media file photo)
Saginaw Police are looking for a suspect in a hit and run crash that happened Saturday, April 10 around 9:00 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the T & C Convenience Food Store at 3615 Webber after a car crashed into the building. The crash damaged electrical and gas infrastructure, causing a fire. The fire was quickly put out and Consumers Energy was able to repair the damaged systems. The business reopened soon after.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Their car was discovered abandoned and has been impounded.
Please call the Saginaw Police Department if you have any information.