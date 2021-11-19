Car Hits House in Tuscola County

A car struck a house in Tuscola County just before noon Thursday, November 18 after traveling on Center St. near Ainsworth in the Village of Unionville.
The impact was severe enough to damage the foundation of the home. The homeowner was home at the time and not hurt. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Sebewaing, was injured and transported by ACW ambulance to Ascension St Mary’s Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Unionville Fire Department assisted at the scene and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.