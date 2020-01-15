Car crashes into Washington Ave 7-Eleven
The front of the 7-Eleven at 614 S. Washington Ave after the crash (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
A vehicle drove through the front entrance of the 7-eleven at 614 S Washington Ave in Saginaw just north of St. Mary’s hospital Shortly after 3pm this afternoon.
The Store’s Manager verified noone was hurt in the crash which knocked out the front door and window, and jested about the store now offering drive thru service.
On a more serious note, he said the business is still open for business 24-7 and a repair crew will be in by the end of the day Wednesday to repair the damage.
He added it was a simple case of an older driver hitting the gas instead of the brakes.