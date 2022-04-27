Car Crashes After Flint Police Chase

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after a crash in Flint Saturday, April 23.
Police say Eric Underwood, Jr. was fleeing a police pursuit in a silver Chevy Camero, heading south on Wisner St. near W. Stewart Ave. Underwood lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he’s listed in critical condition.
Speed and alcohol or drugs may be factors in the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.