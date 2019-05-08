Car-Bicyclist Collide in Carrollton Township

A bicyclist was injured when he was hit by a car at N. Michigan and Shattuck in Carrollton Township Monday afternoon. Police say the car was heading west on Shattuck when the crash happened, shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten said it appeared the bicyclist, an adult male, rode into the car’s path, although the intersection was shut down to allow furthur investigation. The victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. State Police and the Saginaw County Sheriff Department were also at the crash scene.