Car and van plow into NYC dining structure, injuring 7

News Desk
Mar 6, 2021 @ 7:08am

A van collided with a car, smashing an outdoor dining structure before going onto the sidewalk in New York City Friday morning, injuring seven people, including two young children, police said. The driver of the van, an unidentified male, was taken into custody and later released after it was determined he had suffered a seizure.

The van first hit a car carrying two people on Second Avenue between East 51st and East 50th streets in midtown Manhattan, a New York Police Department spokesperson told CBS News. The collision smashed an empty outdoor dining structure, causing debris to hit two children, a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old.

The van continued before going onto a sidewalk at East 49th Street and Second Avenue and colliding with a fruit stand, where three pedestrians were hit. The five adults and two children all suffered minor injuries and were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Katrina Boswell contributed reporting.

Crews work the scene after a van went out of control in midtown Manhattan March 5, 2021.
WCBS-TV

