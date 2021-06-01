Candlelight Vigil Planned For Kirsten Franzel
The St. Charles community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old cheerleader, band member and recent high school graduate, who died Sunday night in a traffic crash in Bridgeport Township..
A candle light vigil in memory of Kirsten Franzel will be held at 10:00pm Thursday at the St. Charles High School football field.
Kirsten recently graduated from St. Charles High School with dreams of going into the U.S. Air Force.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wheeler, Michigan. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 – 8:00 pm at McGeehan Funeral Homes – St. Charles Chapel. Kirsten was born on October 11, 2003 to Rickey Jr. and Valarie (Babion) Franzel, in Saginaw. She Graduated from St. Charles High School with high honors, Class of 2021.