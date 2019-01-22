CAN Council Seeks New President, CEO

Board members of the CAN Council-Great Lakes Bay Region are looking for what they call a ‘possibilitarian’ … someone who can see what’s possible and can make it happen. The vacancy is to replace Suzanne Greenberg as the child advocacy organization’s president and CEO.

Greenberg is leaving the organization after 24-years to become leader of the Michigan Children’s Trust Fund.

CAN Council board Chairman Don Gaertner says Suzanne has improved the prospects for our children and their families. Greenberg has left a tremendous team who will carry this progress forward for years to come. The local group is looking forward to working with Suzanne as she leads the statewide organization.

Applications for the job and questions can be sent to http://cancouncil.org/job-openings

A January 31st deadline has been set for applications.