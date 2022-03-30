      Weather Alert

CAN Council, Michigan Sugar Work Together for Child Abuse Prevention Month

News Desk
Mar 30, 2022 @ 7:54am

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, CAN Council and Michigan Sugar have partnered together to present events and activities to engage the community.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is a nationwide initiative that challenges communities to examine the impact of child abuse and what can be done to prevent it. Starting April 5 and continuing through the month, several programs will be available to the public for participation including presentations on better parenting, internet dangers and more, ending with the CAN Council’s annual pinwheel planting on April 21.

For more information and a full schedule of events, call the CAN Council at (989) 752-7226 or visit cancouncil.org/2022capm.

