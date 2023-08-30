Calling all Innovators to Lawrence Technological University Challange

The Industrial Decarbonization Innovation Challenge is now accepting applications where the winning innovators can win $250,000.

The challenge focuses on three main areas, decarbonize how we build things, decarbonize the built environment and decarbonize through the circular economy. Startups and innovators are encouraged to submit their applications starting now at centrepolis.org. Up to $250,000 will be made available to demonstrate and test best-in-class industrial decarbonization technologies in a real world setting. A webinar on September 14th will review the submission process, the challenge focus areas, and the challenge’s corporate sponsors. Submissions close on November 3rd.

The Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University, in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, Whirlpool Corporation, Gerdau, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and Breakthrough Energy are responisble for creating this challenge.