Call 811 MISS DIG Before Starting Digging Projects
Springtime means getting outside for a variety of projects, many of which require digging.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation marking April as Safe Digging Month. Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Public Service Commission and MISS DIG 811, the state’s underground utility locator, urge all residents to call 811 at least three business days before digging to ensure underground utilities aren’t damaged, leading to dangerous and potentially deadly consequences, no matter the size of an excavation project. Trained workers from utility companies will be sent to job sites to mark the location of utilities with spray paint or flags.
Anyone planning to dig is asked not to do so until utilities are marked, and to carefully dig by hand in the designated utility area. Visit missdig.org for more information.