Call 811 Before Starting DIY Digging Projects

News Desk
Apr 14, 2022

April is National Safe Digging Month. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Public Service Commission and MISS DIG 811, the state’s underground utility locator, urge anyone planning a project involving digging to call 811 at least three business days in advance to ensure underground utilities aren’t damaged, leading to dangerous and potentially deadly consequences, no matter the size of an excavation project.

The call to MISS DIG 811 is free and ensures buried gas, electric, water and sewer, phone and other underground utilities are clearly marked before digging projects begin. Nearly 60 percent of American homeowners plan a home improvement project involving digging in the next 12 months, and 49 percent won’t call 811 ahead of time, according to a recent survey by a national association dedicated to preventing damage to buried utility infrastructure. The alliance encourages homeowners to plan ahead and make a request by calling 811 on a Monday or Tuesday so there’s plenty of time for utilities to be marked for the weekend DIY project.

811 requests can also be made online at missdig811.org.

