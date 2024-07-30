California’s Park Fire is now one of the state’s largest on record

▶ Watch Video: Park Fire rages in California as man accused of starting blaze appears in court

Authorities say a burning car that was pushed into a Northern California gully less than a week ago sparked what’s now one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history. Officials said the Park Fire had grown to more than 383,000 acres as of Tuesday morning — making it California’s fifth-largest in history.

CalFire reported the Park Fire had grown to 383,619 acres and was at 14% containment. That size — about 600 square miles — is almost half the size of Rhode Island, more than 12 times bigger than San Francisco and larger than the city of Los Angeles.

According to CalFire, the Park Fire now ranks between the SCU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 that burned 396,625 acres and the Creek Fire that same year, which burned 379,895 acres. The August Complex Fire, also in 2020, remains the largest in state history with more than 1 million acres burned.

Four counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama — have been affected by the ongoing Park Fire, with the latter seeing the most burned acreage. So far, 165 structures have been confirmed to be destroyed, officials said. More than 4,200 other buildings remain threatened by the fire, which hasn’t caused any known injuries or fatalities to civilians or firefighters so far, according to officials.

After days of what CalFire described as “rapid growth,” when it exploded to cover tens and then hundreds of thousands of acres, Sunday brought cooler temperatures that helped reduce some of the fire’s extreme behavior and allowed responders to “actively combat the fire outside of the National Forest lands.” However, there was also less smoke on Sunday, causing a “warmer climate around the fire which has led to increased fire activity,” officials said.

As of Monday night, CalFire said that the fire is “actively” burning at multiple locations around its perimeter, spewing smoke in the northern portion that’s lessened activity while southern areas of the fire have clearer skies that allow fire fuels to be more receptive to the flames “with a longer burn window.”

The blaze has sparked fire tornadoes and reached Lassen Volcanic National Park, which is now closed. The park said on Facebook on Saturday that the fire was approaching its western edge “three years after the Dixie Fire consumed much of the eastern portion.”

“Staff are scrambling to save historic artifacts stored in the 1927 Loomis Museum,” the park said.

The man accused of starting the inferno, Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, made his first court appearance on Monday and is being charged with reckless arson along with several enhancements, CBS Sacramento reports. He didn’t enter a plea. No bail was set and the arraignment was scheduled to continue Thursday.

Court records show Stout has two prior felony convictions: one from 2001 and one from 2002. He was released from prison in October 2018. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said this would be Stout’s third strike if it’s found the Park Fire caused serious bodily injury or death.

“For reckless arson, the upper term is four years. With his prior strikes, you can double that. Not make it 25 to life, but you can double that,” Ramsey said.

He said Stout’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit when he was arrested Thursday, adding that “involuntary intoxication is not a defense for arson.”

Christopher Apel and his brother-in-law Bruce Hey told CBS Sacramento that their family has lived in the Cohasset area for decades and that they had people staying on their adjacent properties who had survived the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 84 people in the same region where the Park Fire is burning.

“Everything is burning,” Apel said.

“I tried to outrun it,” Hey added, saying he burned his left arm while evacuating.

“I wouldn’t have gotten burned if I hadn’t rolled down the window to look in the rearview mirror,” he said. “I was right in the middle of it and I was trying to put it in reverse.”

Julie Yarbough, a former news anchor and reporter for CBS Los Angeles, watched her home burn down in real-time through a video feed of her home security camera.

“Our house is gone, their house is OK,” she says of the aftermath in her neighborhood. “The house next to it you can see it’s gone.”

She said she doesn’t think the full blow of the loss has sunk in yet.

“It really is almost a numbness,” she told CBS Sacramento. “It’s surreal.”