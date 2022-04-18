      Weather Alert

California high school on lockdown after trespasser allegedly stabs a student

CBS News
Apr 18, 2022 @ 5:10pm

A high school in California has been placed on lockdown after a trespasser stabbed a student, the Stockton Unified School District said Monday afternoon. The suspect has been apprehended and the student has been hospitalized, the district said.

The district, which is located about an hour south of Sacramento, did not release many details about the incident, saying only that “a trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student” at Stagg High School. The district said the motive for the attack is not clear.

The suspect has been identified only as an adult, according to CBS Sacramento. The school district said counselors are on site to help students process the incident.

A photo of the scene at Stagg High School. 

CBS Sacramento

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

