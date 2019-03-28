C-M-U Sociology Professor Discusses Flint Water Crisis Documentary

Central Michigan University Sociology Professor Cedric Taylor at the podium as he shows his documentary to an audience in the Delta College lecture theater

The effects of the Flint water crisis on residents and the community are shown in a recent documentary produced by Central Michigan University sociology professor Cedric Taylor.

Taylor says Flint was victimized by a government philosophy that emphasized cost savings at the expense of infrastructure. Taylor believes Flint can ultimately recover, but that it will take a concerted investment by people and government at all levels.

Taylor added residents stood up for their rights and refused to take at face value what government officials were telling them about the quality of their water. He says that lack of trust is still evident in the community even today.

Taylor spoke prior to a presentation in the Delta College lecture theater Wednesday.