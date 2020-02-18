Business Growth Discussed at Bay Area State of the Community
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott and Bay County Executive Jim Barcia spoke about several things, but highlighted business attraction at the 20th Annual State of the community address earlier Today.
With the major additions of Wilkinson Minerals and ShineWater; and investments in the city like the Wenona Band Shell renovation and the Drydock Beer Garden, Muscott said the city is becoming more business-friendly.
She added a reduction in blight may be another reason businesses are choosing bay city- citing a 20% drop in nuisance cases over the past year, more active residents, and the hiring of a code enforcement officer as reasons why.
Muscott and Barsha also answered questions from business owners, inquiring about plans for the city’s bridges (including the replacement of the Independence Bridge), and high water levels throughout Bay county.