Burton to Investigate Police Chief

The city council of Burton in Genesee County is hiring some outside help to begin an investigation into the city’s police chief.

The council has received two letters from the police department this year, one from the Burton Command Officers Group and more recently from the Burton Patrol Group, stating officers have lost faith in Chief Brian Ross over questionable decisions regarding the training of new officers and the integrity of the testing process used for promotions. The letters state department morale is at an all time low.

The Patrol Officers Group recently approved a vote of no confidence in Ross. Ross stated in a response letter to the vote that it was a pushback for changes at the agency that led to a demotion, the resignations of two officers, and criminal charges against two others.

The council voted unanimously to hire an independent investigative attorney after a state police review of the complaints found no criminal activity.