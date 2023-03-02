WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Burton Police Officer Charged with Ethnic Intmidation

By jonathan.dent
March 2, 2023 5:30AM EST
Burton Police Officer Charged with Ethnic Intmidation
A former detective in Burton is facing charges after allegedly calling someone a racially derogatory name and striking them during an arrest.

According to the Genessee County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Eric Freeman was on the scene of an arrest on February 1st where a suspect was being handcuffed on the ground, when Freeman lowered himself to be face to face with the suspect, referred to them with a racially derogatory name, and slapped the suspect’s face.

Freeman resigned after the incident. He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony ethnic intimidation, misconduct in office, and misdemeanor assault.

