Burton Man Sentenced In Criminal Sexual Conduct Case Involving minors

A man accused of possessing and manufacturing child pornography and abusing minors was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday.

42-year-old Nicholas Dunn of Burton pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of sexually exploiting a minor, for manufacturing child pornography, grooming and sexually abusing five minors. He was arrested following an investigation into another suspect, identified as Preston Creed-Boehm. Undercover agents with Homeland Security Investigation in Detroit and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department found child pornography on Creed-Boehm’s cell phone and traced its origin to Dunn. A search warrant was issued for Dunn’s home, whom police say he shared with another suspect, Joshua Hippensteel.

Hippensteel and Creed-Boehm’s cases are still pending. Dunn was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 40 years in prison, with five years of supervised released once he is released.